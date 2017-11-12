WORLD
Trump says friendship with N Korea's Kim Jong-un would be "very, very nice"
The US president added that he would never call the North Korean leader "short and fat", after months of trading personal insults and threats of war with the North Korean leader.
US President Donald Trump attends a joint press conference with his Vietnamese counterpart Tran Dai Quang at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi on November 12, 2017. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
November 12, 2017

US President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Sunday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had insulted him by calling him "old" and said he would never call Kim "short and fat."

Trump made the comment after attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Vietnam.

Speaking in Vietnam's capital, Hanoi, Trump said "it would be very, very nice" if he and Kim became friends.

"That might be a strange thing to happen but it's a possibility," he said.

Trump has traded insults and threats with Kim in the past amid escalating tension over Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs as North Korea races toward its goal of developing a nuclear-tipped missile capable of reaching the United States -something Trump has vowed to prevent.

North Korea conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear bomb test on September 3, prompting another round of UN sanctions.

In September Kim described Trump as a “mentally deranged US dotard" whom he would tame with fire. His comments came after Trump threatened in his maiden United Nations address to "totally destroy" the country of 26 million people if the United States were threatened.

After North Korea’s Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho addressed the UN General Assembly in September Trump tweeted: "Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at UN. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won’t be around much longer!”

North Korea has conducted dozens of ballistic missile tests in defiance of UN sanctions. It has vowed to never give up its weapons programs, saying they are necessary to counter hostility from the United States and its allies.

The United States has said that all options, including military, are on the table, although its preference is for a diplomatic solution. 

In a series of tweets he also said Chinese President Xi Jinping was "upping sanctions" on North Korea in response to its nuclear and missile programs and that Xi wanted Pyongyang to "denuclearize."

During Trump's visit to Beijing last week, Xi reiterated that China would strive for the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula but offered no hint it would change tack on North Korea, with which it fought side by side in the 1950-53 Korean war against US-led forces.

SOURCE:Reuters
