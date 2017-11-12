US President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Sunday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had insulted him by calling him "old" and said he would never call Kim "short and fat."

Trump made the comment after attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Vietnam.

Speaking in Vietnam's capital, Hanoi, Trump said "it would be very, very nice" if he and Kim became friends.

"That might be a strange thing to happen but it's a possibility," he said.

Trump has traded insults and threats with Kim in the past amid escalating tension over Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs as North Korea races toward its goal of developing a nuclear-tipped missile capable of reaching the United States -something Trump has vowed to prevent.

North Korea conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear bomb test on September 3, prompting another round of UN sanctions.