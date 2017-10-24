Who is Xi Jinping?
Who is Xi Jinping?Chinese President Xi Jinping was unknown to many people five years ago and is now becoming one of the world's most influential people. He widely viewed as China's strongest leader since Mao Zedong.
A poster with a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed along a street in Shanghai, China, October 24, 2017. / Reuters
Nur Sevencan
October 24, 2017

Why is Xi Jinping considered one of China’s Paramount Leaders?

Xi Jinping is the leader of the world’s second largest economy who ascended to presidency in 2012. The ‘Xi Jinping thought’ was included to the Communist Party of China’s Constitution at the end of the 19th Communist Party Congress this week.

Adding Xi's name to the constitution puts him in an exclusive club alongside Communist China's founder, Mao Zedong, and the architect of economic reforms, Deng Xiaoping.

What does Xi Jinping thought Mean for China’s future?

In his speech at the Congress, Xi described the new era he is leading as one that will make China a stronger and predominant country while following a socialist doctrine compatible with Chinese characteristics

What is the 'Chinese Dream?'

The nationalistic 'Chinese dream' is  a slogan coined by Xi Jinping and Communist Party officials to set aspirations for Chinese as the world leader has been increasingly articulated in 2013. 

It is meant to herald a "new era" that will see "China moving closer to centre stage and making greater contributions to mankind."

Despite the name's resemblance to the "American Dream," the "Chinese Dream" focuses on national well-being and prosperity instead of individuals.

What are his major domestic policies?

Ever since Xi declared war on corruption after taking office, 1.2 million of the party’s 88 million members have been punished for violating discipline.

The punished members include top military figures as well as retired security tsar Zhou Yongkang, the most senior official toppled for corruption since 1949.

What are his major foreign policies?

Xi advocated for multilateralism in the global governance during his presidency. 

His China’s Belt and Road Initiative and Asian Development and Infrastructure Bank  (AIIB) are helping developing countries to build infrastructure and create ties between China, Asian countries and beyond.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
