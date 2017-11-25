Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that those responsible for an attack on a mosque in Egypt had no relation with Islam.

At least 305 people were killed and scores injured on Friday when attackers bombed a mosque in the town of Bir al Abed in north Sinai and then opened fire on fleeing worshipers.

"How can we call them Muslims? They are murderers, they have no relation with Islam," he said, addressing a graduation ceremony of non-commissioned officers in northwestern Balikesir province.

"This assault targeting our brothers during Friday prayers shows the un-Islamic face of Daesh," he said.

Daesh has not claimed responsibility for Friday’s attack, but they were carrying a Daesh flag, Egypt’s public prosecutor's office said in a statement on Saturday.

The gunmen, some wearing masks and military-style uniforms, surrounded the mosque blocking windows and a doorway and opened fire inside with automatic rifles, the statement citing their investigation and interviews with wounded survivors.