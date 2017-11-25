WORLD
3 MIN READ
France's Macron unveils plan to curb violence against women
The French president in a speech marking the International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women announced steps including educating school children about pornography and simplifying the system for rape victims to go to the police.
France's Macron unveils plan to curb violence against women
French President Emmanuel Macron stands next to French Junior Minister for Gender Equality Marlene Schiappa as he delivers a speech during the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, on November 25, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 25, 2017

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday unveiled measures aimed at educating the public and schoolchildren about sexism and violence against women and improving police support for victims.

During his campaign Macron, who won the presidential election in May, promised to rethink sexual politics and gender equality, which he made a national cause for his five-year mandate.

The Harvey Weinstein scandal in the United States has accelerated a rethink of attitudes toward sexual harassment in France, a country that cherishes its self-image as the land of seduction and romance.

"Let's seal a pact of equality between men and women," Macron said in a speech marking the International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women.

About violence and sexual abuse, he said: "It is essential that shame changes camp."

During his speech, Macron observed a minute's silence for the 123 women killed by their partner or ex-partner in 2016.

Measures announced include educating secondary school children about pornography and simplifying the system for rape and assault victims to go to the police.

Proposals that could be included in a 2018 draft law include criminalising street harassment and extending the statute of limitation for the rape of minors to 30 years from 20 years. 

RECOMMENDED

Macron also said he was personally in favour of setting the age of sexual consent at 15. Currently France has no minimum age for sexual consent.

Online complaints

Planned changes to the police system include allowing victims of rape and sexual assault to make their initial complaints online, before going to a police station to bring criminal charges. 

Other measures include "on demand" bus stops, where women can stop a bus anywhere at night so they can get home safely.

French feminist group Osez le Féminisme said the measures were going in the right direction but must be accompanied by adequate funding.

"Without funding, any communication, training, awareness or help plan for the victims will be useless," the statement said.

France has often debated sexual harassment over the past decade following scandals involving French politicians.

Six years ago a sex scandal forced former finance minister Dominique Strauss-Kahn to resign as head of the International Monetary Fund, provoking a round of soul-searching in France about sexual abuse that goes undetected in the upper echelons of power.

Explore
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
'No need for war': UAE tells Iran to hold nuclear talks with US
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing