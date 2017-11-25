Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al Hariri said on Saturday that he will not accept Iran-backed Hezbollah's positions that "affect our Arab brothers or targets the security and stability of their countries," a statement from his press office said.

Hariri announced his resignation from his post on November 4 in a televised statement from Saudi Arabia, a Sunni monarchy and regional powerhouse locked in a confrontation with Shia Iran.

After returning to Lebanon this week, he shelved the decision on Wednesday at the request of President Michel Aoun.

On Saturday, he said that his decision to wait instead of officially resigning is to give a chance to discuss and look into demands that will make Lebanon neutral and allow it to enforce its "disassociation" policy.