Already facing the disease cholera, which has claimed over 2000 lives in civil war-hit Yemen, a large number of its people now brace for another health threat - diphtheria.

Doctors of have issued alarm following delays in the arrival of immunisation doses for diphtheria which has left at least 20 people dead and infected 120 more across the country.

The Saudi-led military coalition shut down Yemen's sea and air ports as well as borders on November 6 in response to a missile attack by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels near Riyadh.