WORLD
2 MIN READ
Diphtheria threatens people of war-ravaged Yemen
Having already been hit by cholera, a large number of people in war-torn Yemen now face the threat of diphtheria as the delivery of medical supplies suffered delays due to blockades on sea and land routes over the past few weeks.
Diphtheria threatens people of war-ravaged Yemen
Yemeni children suffering from diphtheria receive treatment at a hospital in the capital Sanaa on November 22, 2017. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
November 25, 2017

Already facing the disease cholera, which has claimed over 2000 lives in civil war-hit Yemen, a large number of its people now brace for another health threat - diphtheria.

Doctors of have issued alarm following delays in the arrival of immunisation doses for diphtheria which has left at least 20 people dead and infected 120 more across the country.

The Saudi-led military coalition shut down Yemen's sea and air ports as well as borders on November 6 in response to a missile attack by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels near Riyadh.

RECOMMENDED

Yemen is already battling one of the world's worst outbreaks of cholera, with nearly one million people infected. Some 2,200 people have died so far.

TRT World's Kim Vinell reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
'No need for war': UAE tells Iran to hold nuclear talks with US
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing