Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with French President Manuel Macron and the Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, deliberating upon this week’s Sochi summit, according to a Turkish presidential source.

While speaking to Emmanuel Macron, Erdogan stressed that no other terrorist groups should be allowed in Daesh-free areas of Syria, said the source, who wished not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Erdogan also said Syria’s territorial integrity must be respected.