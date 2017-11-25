TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan discusses Syria and Sochi summit with French, Saudi leaders
In two separate phone conversations with France's Emmanuel Macron and Saudi's King Salman, Turkish president emphasised the importance of maintaining Syria's territorial integrity
Erdogan discusses Syria and Sochi summit with French, Saudi leaders
This March 21, 2016. file photo shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaking on the occasion of World Forestry, Water and Meteorological Day in Istanbul. (File Photo AP) / AP
By Staff Reporter
November 25, 2017

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with French President Manuel Macron and the Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz,  deliberating upon this week’s Sochi summit, according to a Turkish presidential source.

While speaking to Emmanuel Macron, Erdogan stressed that no other terrorist groups should be allowed in Daesh-free areas of Syria, said the source, who wished not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Erdogan also said Syria’s territorial integrity must be respected.

RECOMMENDED

The phone calls came three days after Erdogan met the Russian and Iranian presidents, Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rouhani, in Sochi's Black Sea resort city.

During the meeting, the three leaders agreed to gather a congress of Syrian groups to advance a political solution for the war-torn nation by securing fair elections under the UN's supervision.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
'No need for war': UAE tells Iran to hold nuclear talks with US
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing