WORLD
2 MIN READ
Suspected Boko Haram militants take over town in Nigeria
Residents of Magumeri town in Northeast Nigeria say they fled to a nearby forest as the militants came in firing randomly and lobbing explosive devices.
Suspected Boko Haram militants take over town in Nigeria
In this Friday February 24, 2006 file photo, militants wearing black masks, military fatigues and carrying Kalashnikov assault rifles, patrol the creeks of the Niger Delta area of Nigeria. (File Photo AP) / AP
By Staff Reporter
November 25, 2017

Suspected members of militant group Boko Haram took over a town in the restive state of Borno in northeast Nigeria on Saturday, residents said on Saturday.

The attack comes days after a suicide bomber killed at least 50 people at a mosque in neighboring Adamawa state. The incident was marked as one of the deadliest attacks since President Muhammadu Buhari came to power in 2015, pledging to end the eight-year insurgency.

Residents said an armed group of men entered Magumeri, around 50 kilometers (30 miles) from Borno state capital Maiduguri, in the evening. 

As the insurgents, whom they suspected to be associated with Boko Haram, opened fire and threw grenades, the residents ran away, finding refuge in a nearby forest.  

RECOMMENDED

"We hurriedly took our families to the bushes before they could get us. Almost every resident is hiding here," said Wakil Bulama, one of two residents said.

A military source who did not want to be identified said Magumeri had been attacked but could not confirm whether it had been seized.

The Boko Haram militants have been waging an insurgency in northern Nigeria since 2009 which killed at least 20,000 people and left more than 2.6 million others homeless.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
'No need for war': UAE tells Iran to hold nuclear talks with US
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing