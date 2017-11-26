A day after Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el Sisi vowed to respond forcefully against the perpetrators of Sinai mosque attack that killed at least 305 worshippers, the country was gripped by a profound sense of grief on Saturday.

Of those killed 27 were children and 128 more people were wounded, MENA state news agency said on Saturday.

There has been no claim of responsibility yet but a statement from the public prosecutor's office said the gunmen were carrying Daesh flags and that there were between 25-30 of them.

Sisi declared three days of mourning which began on Saturday, the day after the terror attack on the Rawda mosque, roughly 40 kilometres west of the North Sinai capital of el Arish.

Imam of the mosque, Mohamed Abdelfatah, said the attack began minutes after his weekly sermon commenced, with the bomb ripping through the mosque's busy compound and armed militants entering and shooting at the congregation.

"While I was climbing the stairs to give the Friday speech, I heard the sound of explosions. A moment later, gunmen entered the mosque and started shooting at all congregants. The sound was extremely loud. When people heard the explosion, they started to flee. I saw people piled in heaps. The gunmen shot at all moving targets." he said.

In a televised speech the president pledged to "respond with brutal force", adding that "the army and police will avenge our martyrs and return security and stability with force in the coming short period".

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that those responsible for the mosque attack in Egypt had no relation with Islam.

"How can we call them Muslims? They are murderers, they have no relation with Islam," he said, addressing a graduation ceremony of non-commissioned officers in northwestern Balikesir province.

Mourners paid their respects at the funerals for the hundreds of victims across the country.

A few hours after the attack, the Egyptian army said an aerial raid was launched in which vehicles used in the attack were destroyed along with "terrorist" locations where weapons and ammunition were stocked.