WORLD
2 min read
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
UN special rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges UN General Assembly action following demolition in East Jerusalem.
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
UN rapporteur says Israeli demolition of UNRWA compound reflects broader attack on UN system / Reuters
January 23, 2026

The UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territory has cited the demolition of a UNRWA compound in East Jerusalem as a sign of a broader attack on the UN system, calling for a special session at the UN General Assembly.

Francesca Albanese said in a statement that she was "horrified by the Government of Israel’s relentless destruction," and that "Israel is dismantling the United Nations and international law brick by brick in full view of the world."

Israeli forces forcibly entered the UNRWA headquarters compound in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of occupied East Jerusalem on January 20 and demolished it using bulldozers and heavy machinery.

RelatedTRT World - Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem breaches international law: Belgium

"Attacking UNRWA is tantamount to bulldozing the world’s efforts to sustain Palestinian life," Albanese said, referring to what she described as accompanying "genocidal rhetoric by Israeli officials."

RECOMMENDED

She said Israel's Interior Minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, appeared on camera supervising the demolition and cited a public call by Jerusalem's deputy mayor outside the compound to "kill and annihilate UNRWA staff."

"This constitutes yet another instance of genocidal incitement that has become disturbingly normalised in Israel," the rapporteur warned.

Albanese described the demolition as "an outrageous attack by a UN member State against a UN General Assembly-mandated organisation," calling it "unprecedented and dangerous."

She urged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to request a General Assembly special session and said it was time to consider suspending Israel’s credentials and authorising sanctions and embargoes.

RelatedTRT World - UN chief condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA compound in occupied East Jerusalem
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Iran marks revolution anniversary under looming US threat
Kazakhstan to hold referendum on new 'progressive' constitution on March 15
Seoul reports new 'highly pathogenic' bird flu case in duck farm, season tally rises to 43