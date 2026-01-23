The UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territory has cited the demolition of a UNRWA compound in East Jerusalem as a sign of a broader attack on the UN system, calling for a special session at the UN General Assembly.

Francesca Albanese said in a statement that she was "horrified by the Government of Israel’s relentless destruction," and that "Israel is dismantling the United Nations and international law brick by brick in full view of the world."

Israeli forces forcibly entered the UNRWA headquarters compound in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of occupied East Jerusalem on January 20 and demolished it using bulldozers and heavy machinery.

"Attacking UNRWA is tantamount to bulldozing the world’s efforts to sustain Palestinian life," Albanese said, referring to what she described as accompanying "genocidal rhetoric by Israeli officials."