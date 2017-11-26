WORLD
1 MIN READ
Zimbabwe's ruling ZANU PF continues to face calls for reform
In a brief interview with TRT World, Morgan Tsvangirai, the head of the country's main opposing party Movement for Democratic Change, cast his doubts on the governing party's desire to change.
Zimbabwe's ruling ZANU PF continues to face calls for reform
Morgan Tsvangirai, leader of the opposition party Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) arrives ahead of the swearing in of Zimbabwe's new president Emmerson Mnangagwa in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 24, 2017. (Photo Reuters) / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 26, 2017

Morgan Tsvangirai, the leader of Zimbabwe's opposition party Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), called on the ruling ZANU PF party to reform itself.

Tsvangirai served as prime minister of Zimbabwe from 2009 to 2013, but was among the victims of former President Robert Mugabe's oppressive regime.

During the 2008 presidential elections, his supporters were abducted and killed. The situation forced him to pull out of the race.

RECOMMENDED

Tsvangirai says his movement will push for social and economic reforms but shared concerns about ZANU PF party’s commitment to initiate reforms.

TRT World’sBen Said reports from the Zimbabwean capital Harare.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
'No need for war': UAE tells Iran to hold nuclear talks with US
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing