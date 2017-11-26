The White House on Saturday criticised Pakistan's release of Hafiz Saeed, a controversial cleric who's accused of being involved in the 2008 Mumbai attacks and also wanted by the US.

Describing the move as a "step in the wrong direction," the White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the ties between the two countries would be strained if Saeed wasn't re-arrested, and warned Pakistan of damaging its reputation at the global stage.

“Saeed’s release, after Pakistan’s failure to prosecute or charge him, sends a deeply troubling message about Pakistan’s commitment to combating international terrorism and belies Pakistani claims that it will not provide sanctuary for terrorists on its soil,” Huckabee said.

Saeed is allegedly the founder of Jamaat ud Dawa, a banned outfit that India claims to be linked to the 2008 attack in Mumbai, in which 166 people were killed.

Designated as a terrorist by the US justice department, the US has a $10m reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

He was released on November 24 after a three-judge panel in Pakistan scraped his house arrest in the eastern city of Lahore. The move triggered an outrage in Indian establishment.

Saeed’s spokesman, Yahya Mujahid, described the release as a “victory of truth”.