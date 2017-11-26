WORLD
Jordan switches on world's largest solar plant in refugee camp
The plant will provide the Zataari camp 14 hours of electricity a day at zero cost and bring the refugees one step closer to a sense of normality.
The 12.9 megawatts solar plant at the Zaatari refugee camp will allow families to run a fridge, TV, fans and lights in their shelters, and recharge their phones to maintain contact with others abroad. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
November 26, 2017

Jordan opened the largest solar park to operate in a refugee facility, aiming to improve the lives of tens of thousands of Syrian refugees at the Zaatari desert camp.

The 4,000 solar panels with a total capacity of 12.9 megawatts are designed to provide 14 hours of electricity a day to Zaatari's 80,000 inhabitants, according to the UNHCR.

The project was financed by Germany at a cost of $17.5 million (15 million euros)

TRT World's Yasin Eken reports.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
