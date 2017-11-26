Jordan opened the largest solar park to operate in a refugee facility, aiming to improve the lives of tens of thousands of Syrian refugees at the Zaatari desert camp.

The 4,000 solar panels with a total capacity of 12.9 megawatts are designed to provide 14 hours of electricity a day to Zaatari's 80,000 inhabitants, according to the UNHCR.

The project was financed by Germany at a cost of $17.5 million (15 million euros)