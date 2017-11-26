Scuba divers have gathered off the coast of Lebanon in an attempt to resolve an ongoing trash and debris crisis.

The divers collect garbage from different spots across Lebanon and sort them for recycling.

The underwater initiative was launched by Maya Saad as Lebanon has been struggling with its rubbish for years.

"We organised this event to show how garbage affects our lives, we do not ask everyone to come in and scavenge, we want people to think about how to handle their trash at home," Saad said.