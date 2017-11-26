Russian air strikes on Sunday killed 34 civilians, among them 15 children, in a village held by Daesh in eastern Deir Ezzor province, a monitor said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said the strikes hit the village of Al Shafah, on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Regime strikes kill 19 civilians in Eastern Ghouta

Syrian activists also said that regime airstrikes and shelling killed at least 19 civilians in Damascus suburbs where opposition forces have held out against Bashar al Assad's forces throughout the nearly seven years of the country's civil war.

The SOHR says that regime jets and artillery launched a wave of attacks in the Eastern Ghouta area on Sunday.

The war monitor says that by midday, 19 people were killed.

The locally-run Ghouta Media Center says 22 civilians have been killed.