WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russian strikes kill 34 civilians in Syria's Deir Ezzor, SOHR says
Britain-based war monitor also says that regime airstrikes and shelling have killed at least 19 civilians in Damascus suburbs where opposition forces have held out against Bashar al Assad's forces throughout the country's almost seven-year conflict.
Russian strikes kill 34 civilians in Syria's Deir Ezzor, SOHR says
A pall of smoke rises from the opposition-held besieged Eastern Ghouta town of Arbin after an air strike on November 18, 2017. / AFP Archive
By Staff Reporter
November 26, 2017

Russian air strikes on Sunday killed 34 civilians, among them 15 children, in a village held by Daesh in eastern Deir Ezzor province, a monitor said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said the strikes hit the village of Al Shafah, on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Regime strikes kill 19 civilians in Eastern Ghouta

Syrian activists also said that regime airstrikes and shelling killed at least 19 civilians in Damascus suburbs where opposition forces have held out against Bashar al Assad's forces throughout the nearly seven years of the country's civil war.

The SOHR says that regime jets and artillery launched a wave of attacks in the Eastern Ghouta area on Sunday. 

The war monitor says that by midday, 19 people were killed.

The locally-run Ghouta Media Center says 22 civilians have been killed.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World'sSarah Firth reports.

Conditions are dire inside the area, which is suffering from shortages of food and medicine due to the tightening regime blockade. 

The UN says there are some 350,000 people in need of immediate relief in Eastern Ghouta.

Earlier this month, Syrian rebels attacked a nearby regime military installation in the area.

More than 400,000 people have been killed in Syria since the conflict erupted in March 2011 with anti-regime protests, the Syrian Center for Policy Research says.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
'No need for war': UAE tells Iran to hold nuclear talks with US
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing