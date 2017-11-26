Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman vowed to "pursue terrorists until they are wiped from the face of the earth" as officials from 40 Muslim countries gathered Sunday in the first meeting of a Saudi-led anti-terrorism alliance of Muslim countries.

The alliance was announced in 2015 under the auspices of Crown Prince Mohammed, whose rapid ascent since his appointment as heir to the throne in June has shaken the political scene across the region.

Held under the theme “Allied Against Terrorism”, the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) meeting was opened by Mohammed bin Salman.

"In past years, terrorism has been functioning in all of our countries... with no coordination" among national authorities, Crown Prince bin Salman, who is also the Saudi defence minister, said in his keynote speech at the gathering in Riyadh.

"This ends today, with this alliance."

He said the 40 countries were sending a "clear signal" that they would "work together to support the military, financial, intelligence and political efforts of every member state".

The summit is the first meeting of defence ministers and other senior officials from IMCTC, which officially counts 41 countries and identifies as a "pan-Islamic unified front" against violent extremism.

TRT World speaks to Serhan Afacan from Istanbul Medeniyet University.

The meeting in Riyadh brings together Muslim or Muslim-majority nations including Turkey, Afghanistan, Uganda, Somalia, Mauritania, Lebanon, Libya, Yemen, Pakistan, Malaysia and Egypt.

The alliance groups largely, although not exclusively, Sunni-majority or Sunni-ruled countries.

'Building counter-terrorism capacity'

The meeting also comes as several military coalitions, with backers including both Iran and key Saudi ally the United States, close in on Daesh group in Iraq and Syria.