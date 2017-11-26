A new reform plan for women will come into force by New Year, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

Erdogan addressed a large crowd of women during an event held for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and defined violence against women as a "betrayal to humanity.”

"Whoever is involved in this betrayal must be punished," he said.

Erdogan underlined the significance of women in society and said, “If there are no women, then half of the society is not there... A society without women is destined to disappear."

"As the AK Party we have made significant reforms to lift barriers for women. One of the most important is the law to Protect Family and Prevent Violence Against Women," he added.

The Family and Social Policies Ministry had dealt with 20,000 cases of violence against women, he said.