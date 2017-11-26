WORLD
UN peacekeeper dies during ambush in Central African Republic
The attack carried out by Anti-Balaka militia near the southern town of Gambo, also wounded three other peacekeepers while five attackers were "neutralised."
An Anti-balaka militiaman poses for a photograph in the capital of the Central African Republic Bangui on January 14, 2014. / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
November 26, 2017

A peacekeeper with the UN mission in the Central African Republic (CAR) was killed and three others wounded Sunday in an ambush, authorities said.

The soldier, who was Egyptian, died in an attack carried out by "armed elements affiliated with the anti-Balaka movement," the UN peacekeeping mission MINUSCA said.

Anti-Balaka were nominally Christian militias organised in response to the bloody sectarian violence unleashed by Muslim-majority Seleka rebels in 2013.  

Mired in poverty but rich in minerals, CAR has been battered by a three-year conflict between the rival militias that began after then-president Francois Bozize was overthrown.

During the attack on Sunday near the southern town of Gambo, three other peacekeepers were wounded and five attackers were "neutralised", MINUSCA added. 

The attack happened while a MINUSCA convoy was making a run to reinforce a base.

The soldier's death raises to 13 the number of peacekeepers killed in attacks in CAR this year.

SOURCE:AFP
