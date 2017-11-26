WORLD
3 MIN READ
Thousands protest in Romania against new justice, tax laws
Protestors who flooded streets and parks across the country on Sunday say the left-wing government's attempt to change tax laws and justice system will cause inequality and encourage corruption.
Thousands protest in Romania against new justice, tax laws
People gather in front of the Romanian Parliament headquarters during a protest in Bucharest on November 26, 2017. (Photo AFP) / AFP
By Staff Reporter
November 26, 2017

Thousands have protested in Romania's capital and other major cities on Sunday against planned changes to the justice system and a tax overhaul. 

The protesters fear that the government is preparing to amend the judicial laws to allow high-level corruption to go unpunished. They also believe that the intention behind the tax revamp is to lower wages and favor the country's elite to amass disproportionate wealth.  

Protesters briefly scuffled with police in Bucharest, and they blew whistles and called the ruling Social Democratic Party "the red plague," in reference to its Communist Party roots and one of the party's colors.

Thousands took to the streets in the cities of Cluj, Timisoara, Iasi, Brasov, Sibiu and Constanta to vent their anger at the left-wing government.

In Bucharest, thousands marched to Romania's Parliament.

Sunday's protest was the biggest since massive anti-corruption protests at the beginning of the year, the largest since the fall of communism in Romania.

Media reported tens of thousands took to the streets around the country, but no official figures were available.

Demonstrations earlier this year erupted after the government moved to decriminalize official misconduct.

RECOMMENDED

The government eventually scrapped the ordinance, after more than two weeks of daily demonstrations.

Prosecutors recently froze party leader Liviu Dragnea's assets amid a probe into the misuse of 21 million euros (about $25 million) in European Union funds.

The European Anti-Fraud Office, OLAF, says the money was fraudulently paid to officials and others from the European Regional Development Fund for road construction in Romania. It asked Romania to recover the funds.

Dragnea denies wrongdoing and has appealed the ruling to freeze his assets. He is unable to be prime minister because of a 2016 conviction for vote-rigging.

Vasile Grigore, a 42-year-old doctor, said "we don't want our country to be run by people who are being prosecuted, incompetent and uneducated."

It was the latest protest this year over government plans to revamp the justice system. One proposal is to legally prevent Romania's president from blocking the appointment of key judges.

President Klaus Iohannis says he will use constitutional means to oppose the plan.

Demonstrators also oppose a law that will shift social security taxes to the employee. The government says it will boost revenues.

Anca Preoteasa, 28, who works in sales, accused the government of wanting "to take over the justice system so they can resolve their legal problems, but we won't accept this."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
'No need for war': UAE tells Iran to hold nuclear talks with US
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing