South Sudan's four-year civil war has displaced more than four million people – that's almost half the country's population.

South Sudan's economy has also been ruined by the war. Its main income is from its oil reserves but fighting has slashed production to less than a third of pre-war levels.

Public money is tight and civil servants and soldiers go unpaid for months, and hyperinflation has rendered its currency almost worthless.

Hundreds of thousands have fled their villages and sought shelter in the capital.