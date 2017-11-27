WORLD
Many Syrians have not given up hope for the future of their country
"I am still persisting on my right to have a free, Syrian democratic country for everyone here in Syria and I will stay forever here," says Abdul Aziz Ajini, a former professor from the University of Idlib.
Thousands of Syrians were evacuated from Aleppo to a refugee camp in Rashidin, near Idlib in 2016. / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
November 27, 2017

Almost half of Syria's population has been uprooted by the conflict, now in its seventh year. 

Many of the people left in Idlib don't want to leave, as they believe the future of their country is bright.

But many others feel frustrated by years of peace negotiations by international actors.

Film-maker and teacher Wiam Simav Bedirxan captured something of the despair and hope in her and Ossama Mohammed's award-winning film 'Silvered Water, Syria Self-Portrait.'

TRT World's Ahmed al Burai reports from Idlib, where he also spoke with former professor, Abdul Aziz Ajini.

SOURCE:TRT World
