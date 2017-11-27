WORLD
Stem cell treatments are booming in Mexico
Thousands of patients undergo stem cell treatments in Mexico, as even research is heavily restricted across the border in the United States.
Taken from embryos, umbilical cords and fat from human donors, stem cells are the body's biological building blocks. / TRTWorld
By Staff Reporter
November 27, 2017

In Mexico, stem cell treatment is attracting attention from the north.

The clinics that perform the treatment inject patients with stem cells that can replace damaged tissues, help stroke victims to recover, and even help some blind people to see.

However, there are concerns about a lack of regulatory oversight from the government. 

The clinics claim they are doing clinical trials, and testimonials from patients can be found on their websites.

Academic researchers say stem cell therapy has promise. But they are cautious in conducting clinical trials because cells can mutate and produce tumours.

TRT World'sAlasdair Baverstock has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
