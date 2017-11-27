A Pakistani religious group whose supporters clashed with police over the weekend called off its weeks-long protest after the government agreed to its demands and the law minister resigned, the group’s spokesman said on Monday.

“On the assurance of the Chief of Army Staff, we are calling off the sit-in,” Khadim Hussain Rizvi told a crowd of around 2,500 demonstrators from the Tehreek-i-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah Pakistan, who have occupied a main highway leading into the capital since November 6.

At least seven people were killed and 200 wounded in the clashes over the weekend, after a police bid to disperse the protesters failed on Saturday, sparking instead demonstrations in other major cities nationwide.

“Our main demand has been accepted,” Ejaz Ashrafi, spokesman of the Tahreek-e-Labaik group, said.

State-run PTV news on Monday reported that Law Minister Zahid Hamid had resigned.

Shipping containers that police had used to block off the main protest site were being removed, local media said.

The government on Saturday called in Pakistan’s powerful military to tackle the protests after the police operation failed, but there was no sign of troops around the protest camps on Sunday.

For the past two weeks, activists of Tehreek-e-Laibak blocked the main road into the capital, Islamabad, in a protest that blamed the law minister for changing the wording in an electoral oath.

The party says the words "I believe," used to replace the clause "I solemnly swear" in a proclamation of Mohammad as the religion’s last prophet amount to blasphemy.

The government blamed the change on a clerical error and swiftly restored the original format.

TRT World spoke to Kamran Yousaf for the latest from Islamabad.

Second day of protests

The Pakistan Rangers paramilitary force took control of the site of the sit-in in the capital's suburbs on Sunday as clashes between security forces and protesters continued for a second day in many parts of the country, according to the state-run Radio Pakistan website.

Police had earlier said that many protesters had torched vehicles before withdrawing to a camp that they had occupied for almost three weeks.

At least 150 people were wounded in Saturday's clashes, hospitals reported. Police superintendent Amir Niazi said 80 members of the security forces were among those casualties.

On Sunday morning, smoke billowed from the charred remains of a car and three motorcycles burned that morning near the protest camp, where several thousand members of the Tehreek-e-Laibak had gathered in defiance of the government.

After the early morning clashes, the area settled into an uneasy stand-off.

The paramilitary Rangers force - which had held back from Saturday's confrontation - was in charge of Sunday's operations, officers said.

Failed crackdown