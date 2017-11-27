It was a startling scene, by Quebec standards.

About 200 men and women were lined up along bus route 80 during a blustery Friday morning rush hour on Parc Avenue in downtown Montreal. The protesters were wearing surgical masks, scuba-diving masks and other face coverings.

They didn’t board any passing buses: it was a symbolic gesture to show how Muslim women wearing face coverings would now be banned from taking public transport. At least three bus drivers who passed also covered their faces in solidarity.

The so-called 'religious neutrality' bill, or Bill 62, was passed by the province's National Assembly in late October. It forces Muslim women who wear the niqab or burka to uncover their faces in order to access public services. Ministers said the law would apply to any niqab-wearing women attending or teaching at a university or public school, or using public transport, be it bus or train.

Kathryn Jezer-Morton, a writer and college professor based in Montreal, organised the protest two days after the ban was passed and made headlines across Canada. She chose to hold it along Parc Avenue, where some women who wear the niqab reside.

“We just came together to do it – two friends of mine. Our three kids go to day-care together. We were horrified that these women wouldn’t be able to access public services while they're veiled.”

Jezer-Morton doesn’t actually know any Muslim women personally who cover their faces. “I only see them when I’m on the bus. It’s clear this is a population that uses public transit. It’s such a basic human right to take away.”

But it’s also clear that a majority of Quebecers favour the niqab ban. A recent poll indicates that 76 percent of Quebecers back the law. In contrast, 40 percent of Canadians living outside Quebec believe women should be prohibited from visiting government offices while wearing a niqab.

Ban ‘necessary for security’

It’s not the first time the provincial government has struggled to reconcile its religiously homogenous and pious Catholic ethos with a robust, growing Muslim minority.

A previous provincial government led by the nationalist Parti Québécois (PQ) sparked a heated debate in 2013 when it proposed a charter of values banning any figure of authority from wearing “ostentatious religious symbols” such as a cross or hijab. A crucifix continues to hang in the National Assembly, however.

The proposal died when the PQ lost to the Liberal Party in the 2014 provincial election.

In a press conference on October 24, Justice Minister Stephanie Vallee, defended the ban, saying it was necessary for security and communication reasons. Her attempt to ease the rules on how the law is meant to be applied came three days after the Montreal bus protest – and mounting criticism in both left- and right-wing press across Canada. Her earlier comments were widely understood to mean that veiled Muslim women would be denied access to public transit, healthcare and other services if their faces are covered.

But these people can still cover their faces once they have taken their seat on the bus, or are browsing bookshelves in a library or sitting in the waiting room for their doctor’s appointment, she said. “It’s the interaction that’s important,” she told reporters.

Nonetheless, the law has since been challenged by civil liberties advocates in the Quebec Superior Court provincial court.

The legal challenge, filed on November 7, contests a section of the province's religious neutrality law under Quebec's Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms and the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

"Such blatant and unjustified violations of freedom of religion, as well as of the quality guarantees of the Quebec and Canadian charters, have no place in Quebec or Canada," argued the plaintiffs, which include the National Council of Canadian Muslims, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association and Warda Naili, a Quebec woman who converted to Islam and wears a niqab. "These violations cannot be justified in Quebec's free and democratic society."

Starting a dialogue

Even before the law was passed, Quebec saw a torrent of public emotion from residents who believe Quebec culture and society are being threatened by a radical interpretation of Islam. On August 20, hundreds of supporters of a far-right group called La Meute rallied in front of the National Assembly. La Meute, which means ‘Wolf Pack’, has until recently existed mostly online through Facebook.

Niqab-wearing women in Quebec now say they are shocked and afraid to leave home for fear of being targeted.

“I had a lot of emotions when I heard about this first,” said Fatima Ahmad, a 21-year-old Montreal-born university student, who chose to cover her face one year ago. “I was in shock that this could pass in Canada, because it’s not something you would expect to happen in Montreal.”

“Canada is one of the greatest countries you can live in. You have freedom of everything – and it guarantees the right to wear niqab. I was confused as to how I would function as a person in society.”