South Korea's defence minister on Monday warned North Korea not to violate an armistice agreement with South Korea again.

Minister of Defence Song Young-moo said North Korea violated the agreement this month when North Korean soldiers shot and wounded a North Korean soldier as he defected across their border.

The defector, a North Korean soldier identified only by his surname, Oh, was critically wounded but has been recovering in hospital in South Korea.

TRT World spoke to Eunice Kim in Soul.

The incident comes at a time of heightened tension between North Korea and the international community over its nuclear weapons programme, but the North has not publicly responded to the defection at the sensitive border.

The South Korean minister issued his warning to the North while on a visit to the border where he commended South Korean soldiers at a Joint Security Area (JSA), in the so-called Truce Village of Panmunjom, in the demilitarised zone, for rescuing the defector.

Violation of ceasefire accord

A North Korean border guard briefly crossed the border into the South, in the chase for the defector on November 13—a video released by the UN Command (UNC) in Seoul showed—a violation of the ceasefire accord between North and South at the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.

"Shooting towards the South at a defecting person, that's a violation of the armistice agreement," Song said.

"Crossing the military demarcation line, a violation. Carrying automatic rifles (in the JSA), another violation," he added as he stood near where South Korean soldiers had found Oh, collapsed and bleeding from his wounds.