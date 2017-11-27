TÜRKİYE
Turkey and Britain to boost economic cooperation
Meeting between Turkish PM Binali Yildrim and his British counterpart Theresa May in London focuses on further developing bilateral cooperation in economic, trade and defense sectors.
The two premeirs also discussed the fight against Daesh and the PKK as well as Syrian refugees and the role NGOs in helping the displaced, in London, on November 27, 2017. / AA
By Staff Reporter
November 27, 2017

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and his British counterpart Theresa May met at Downing Street in London on Monday.

May hosted a Turkish delegation led by Yildirim for talks before a one-to-one meeting with the Turkish premier.

A Prime Ministry statement said the meeting focused on expressing a determination to further develop cooperation between the two countries, especially in the economic, trade and defense sectors.

The two premiers agreed to maintain bilateral contacts and cooperation in many areas, including the fight against terrorism and also Cyprus, the statement added.

Yildirim, who is in the British capital at the invitation of May, also met British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson earlier in the day.

The meeting discussed establishment of peace and stability in Syria, a Turkish official statement said.

Yildirim underlined that Turkey had no problem with the Kurds in Syria but has objections to terrorist groups such as the PKK/PYD, according to the statement. 

Yildirim and Johnson also discussed the fight against Daesh and the PKK as well as Syrian refugees and role of NGOs in helping the displaced. They also exchanged views on developments in Libya and NATO-related issues.

Johnson mentioned Turkey’s positive contributions to peace and stability in the region and expressed his hope to boost cooperation in those areas as well as in the defense and technology sectors, according to the statement.

Yildirim earlier on Monday met with a group of British businesspeople in a meeting focused on new investment opportunities in Turkey.

Yildirim said the visit was intended to see “how we can carry Turkey-UK relations further.”

“Turkey is located in a very dynamic geography,” and any investment there would also mean investing in a region with around 1.5 billion people, he added.

SOURCE:AA
