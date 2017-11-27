Turkish-Egyptian relations strained once again on Wednesday, when Egypt arrested 29 people accused of spying for Turkey.

Here are the ups and downs in their relationship since the Arab Spring, which changed the political landscape across the Middle East in 2010.

2011-2013: Arab uprising deposes Hosni Mubarak

An air of anti-government uprisings that swept the Middle East—including Egypt, Libya and Yemen—saw the deposing of Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak in 2011, after 29 years in power. After the uprising, then-Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan was one of the first leaders who visited the country to meet the new presidential candidates. The Muslim Brotherhood’s Mohamed Morsi became the nation’s first elected president in the summer of 2012. Shortly after, the newly founded Egyptian government welcomed Turkey’s Erdogan again in Cairo to restore the once-strained relations between two countries.

"The purpose of the visit is to show our support to the Egyptian people in their struggle to establish a democratic socio-political order based on justice, freedom, transparency and rule of law," Ibrahim Kalin, Erdogan's then-foreign policy adviser told CNN.

In need of a boost for its economy after months of political turmoil, Egypt signed a $2 billion loan agreement with Turkey.

Erdogan gave a speech at Cairo University during his visit in 2012, where he said, “With the revolution in Egypt, you showed all the world that tyranny won’t be there for ever… that autocratic and closed regimes are over.”

But the close ties with the new Egyptian government lasted only until a military coup toppled Morsi.

2013-2016: Egypt changes its foreign policy under Sisi

On July 3, 2013, the Brotherhood’s Freedom and Justice party was ousted from office in a coup d’etat, a year after Egypt’s first elections seen in decades. A month later, Abdel Fattah el Sisi, commander-in-chief of the Egyptian armed forces, took over power, and the army raided a Muslim Brotherhood-organised sit-in, killing more than 1,000 people in what is known as the Rabaa Massacre on August 14.

Erdogan openly condemned the coup and the crackdown against the opposition saying, "No matter where they are... coups are bad. Coups are clearly enemies of democracy. Those who rely on the guns in their hands, those who rely on the power of the media cannot build democracy.... Democracy can only be built in a ballot box.”

In August 2013, Turkey asked the United Nations Security Council to impose sanctions on Sisi. And the struggle through the UN has not stopped. For the 2015 UN elections, Egypt openly lobbied against Turkish candidacy to obtain a seat at the UN Security Council.

Right after the coup, the members of the Brotherhood who were able to escape, fled to Turkey, Qatar and Britain.

After Erdogan called the August 14 killings a "massacre of peaceful protesters" and called Egyptian prosecutors to put Sisi on trial, Cairo cancelled a joint naval exercise with the Turkish navy that was planned for that October. The Egyptian Foreign Ministry accused Turkey of intervening in the domestic politics of Egypt. Ankara then pulled its ambassador back from Egypt. Cairo, in retaliation, recalled its ambassador in Ankara for consultations at the end of August, but that was only temporary, and lasted until November.

Three weeks later, Turkish Ambassador Huseyin Avni Botsali returned to Cairo. In November, when Erdogan again called for the immediate release of former President Morsi, Egypt decided to downgrade its diplomatic relations with Turkey and expelled Botsali, declaring him persona non grata. Turkey responded in kind to the Egyptian ambassador in Ankara, who had already left Turkey.

Neither Turkey nor Egypt took a step back the following year in 2014. In July, it went from bad to worse when Israel brutally attacked Palestine’s Gaza Strip. Egypt has played a role in the talks between Israel and Palestine. Erdogan called Sisi an "illegitimate tyrant" who cannot be trusted in negotiations.