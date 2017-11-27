After more than six years of war in Syria, representatives of the different parties will gather in Switzerland for the eighth round of Geneva talks on Tuesday. The parties aim to develop a framework for a new government and constitution. The talks are the latest in a busy November, which saw several meetings including talks in Antalya, Sochi and Riyadh leading up to this latest Geneva conference.

The UN-backed Geneva talks originally started in 2012 during the early stages of the Syrian war and aimed to establish a transitional government. However, the first talks and the subsequent ones in 2014, 2016 and 2017 ended in a deadlock.

The shifting situation on the ground caused by transitioning alliances, the growth of the PYD/YPG in Syria’s north, and Russia’s bombardment support for the regime, meant that the players and their priorities were also changing.

The latest talks bring together the main parties of the conflict and their international backers, with the exception of the PYD/YPG, which controls much of northern Syria.

Although the participating parties have expressed commitment to transitioning from a military solution to a political one, some of the parties and their international backers have differing and competing interests and priorities on the ground.

A victory for the regime?

After nearly seven years of conflict, the Syrian regime was able to take over most opposition-held regions with the support of Russia's aerial bombardment and ground support from Iran. With Daesh virtually erased from the region, most of the Syrian lands are under regime control except for Idlib province and a few regions near Damascus and Syria’s southeastern border—which are in opposition hands—and the Euphrates Shield Region in northern Syria held by the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) forces. Large regions in the north, including the oil field region of Deir Ezzor, are under PYD/YPG control.

Regime allies Russia and Iran intervened in Syria with airstrikes, barrel bombs and siege techniques, and chemical weapons that targeted hundreds of thousands of civilians, including children, in addition to opposition forces. The aim was to keep leader Bashar al Assad in power. The UN has also identified systematic torture, forced disappearances and other forms of abuse committed by the regime. The UN General Assembly also passed draft resolutions on November 15 regarding human rights violations by the regime, including targeting civilians. However, the regime has consistently called all opposition groups terrorists.

With an end to the conflict in sight, the regime is entering the Geneva talks with the backing of Russia.

The future of Syrian leadership

Despite Assad’s claim to legitimacy, the Syrian opposition remains opposed to his leadership. On November 22, 140 members from different groups in the Syrian opposition gathered in Saudi Arabia in a bid to put forth a united front at the Geneva talks. They maintained that they would not accept Assad during an interim period, citing the hundreds of thousands of civilian deaths and their natural right to a sustainable political transition. The opposition also wants guarantees regarding trials for their members.

Assad’s backers also differ in their views regarding his claim to power. While Russia views Assad’s position in post-war Syria as negotiable, Assad remains a vital ally for Iran, which wants him to remain in power.

Both countries will be present at the Geneva talks.

As Russia provided aerial support, Iranian and Iran-backed militias, such as Hezbollah, have provided significant support on the ground across Syria. Iranian militias remain very influential in the country, a cause for concern for Russia.

“Assad called for us, and Assad will remain head of Syria as an elected leader,” said an Iranian official who spoke to TRT World on the condition of anonymity. “We will be in Syria as long as we are needed.”

“We will not pull out of those places where Assad and the Syrian people need us,” he continued.