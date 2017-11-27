BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Strong euro weighs on European stocks
Eurozone stocks closed lower as the euro remained strong amid hopes that Germany moved a step closer to resolving the country's political impasse.
Strong euro weighs on European stocks
An employee checks 100 Euro banknotes at the Money Service Austria company's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 27, 2017

Eurozone stocks closed lower Monday as the euro remained strong amid hopes that German Chancellor Angela Merkel is close to forming a government, dealers said.

Leaders of Merkel's conservative party agreed on Sunday to pursue a "grand coalition" with the Social Democrats to break the political deadlock in Europe's biggest economy.

This together with strong economic data last week lifted the euro to two-month highs at $1.1957 on Monday.

London equities also showed losses at the closing bell as investors worried about apparently stalled Brexit talks, and a rising pound took its toll on exporters.

"European equity markets are mostly lower in afternoon action, with the euro tacking onto a recent rally to a two-month high versus the US dollar," said analysts at the Charles Schwab brokerage.

But the continent's equity markets were lifted off earlier lows by Wall Street posting gains approaching midday in New York thanks to upbeat signs about the holiday shopping season.

Early online shopping data suggested the "Black Friday" start to the gift-shopping season was a boon for stores, and shares in Amazon, Wal-Mart and Macy's all rose in response.

Investors need political stability

Back in Europe, Merkel has been scrambling to avert snap elections after talks to form a new government with the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) and the left-leaning Greens broke down a week ago.

RECOMMENDED

The Social Democrats had vowed to go into opposition after a disappointing showing in September, but in a U-turn on Friday SPD chief Martin Schulz said he was ready for talks with Merkel's bloc.

"Political optimism is picking up in Germany," added analyst David Madden at CMC Markets.

"The Germany economy has been managing just fine without a functioning government for the past two months, but investors would welcome some political stability."

An improving outlook for a functioning German government boosted the euro, but the currency's strength weighed on export-oriented stocks which stand to suffer from a strong euro.

The European currency gave up some of its early gains by the end of the European trading day but remains close to highs seen in September, analysts at Mirabaud Securities said.

"The euro's strength is the key factor," they said.

Asian markets fell Monday on profit-taking after last week's volatility.

Shanghai slipped almost one percent, with dealers still on edge after Thursday's sharp losses fuelled by concerns about a crackdown on speculative trading.

SOURCE:AFP, Reuters
Explore
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodriguez meets US envoy
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'