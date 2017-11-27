Halal is an Arabic word for permissible. And halal products are the ones that are prepared and sold according to Islamic principles.

Now, there's a surge in "halal" companies that actively target Muslims around the world with products that fall within the bounds of Islam's lifestyle guidelines.

The global halal market is worth about 4 trillion dollars, yet there is still no global standard for the sector.

Turkish government submitted a proposal to parliament for establishing a halal accreditation agency, which would be the only one of its kind in the country and able to establish overseas branches.