WORLD
1 MIN READ
President of Kenya to be sworn in for second term
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta will take an oath for a second presidential term on Tuesday, a week after the country's Supreme Court approved his election victory.
President of Kenya to be sworn in for second term
Uhuru Kenyatta, addresses the nation after he was announced the winner in the rerun of presidential election at the Centre in Bomas, Nairobi, October 30, 2017. (Photo AP) / AP
By Staff Reporter
November 27, 2017

Uhuru Kenyatta will be sworn in for a second term as Kenya's president on Tuesday.

His inauguration comes ahead after Kenya's Supreme Court last Monday validated his poll victory. But the country's political crisis is not over.

Protests sparked by the court decision left two dead; they're the latest casualties in a four-month period of unrest in which 56 people have died.

RECOMMENDED

Uhuru Kenyatta continues to face the challenge of overcoming ethnic divisions as some opposition figures call for his supporters to boycott the inauguration.

TRT World'sGladys Njoroge Morgan reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodriguez meets US envoy
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'