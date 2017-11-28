Indonesia's transportation ministry said on Tuesday it will extend the closure of Bali's I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport for a further 24 hours because of ash from the eruption of the island's Mount Agung volcano.

A report from local aviation navigation authorities showed that "aircraft flight channels are covered with volcanic ash" the ministry said in a statement.

Bali airport, about 60 km (37 miles) from the volcano, will be closed until 7am local time on November 29, it said.

Alternative airports

Ten alternative airports have been prepared for airlines to divert inbound flights, including in neighbouring provinces.

A separate notice showed Lombok airport had been reopened, after an earlier closure overnight due to the eruption.

Agung rises majestically over eastern Bali to a height of just over 3,000 metres (9,800 feet).