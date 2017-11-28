China on Tuesday sentenced Taiwanese rights activist Li Ming-che to five years in prison for subverting state power, prompting Taiwan's ruling political party to label the verdict "totally unacceptable."

Li, a community college lecturer and an activist at a human rights non-governmental organisation in Taiwan, went missing while on a trip to China in March. Chinese authorities later charged him with subverting state power.

In the first hearing of Li's case in September, he confessed to subversion, according to videos of the hearing, though his wife refused to recognise the court's authority.

Tuesday's verdict was handed down by the Yueyang City Intermediate People's Court in central Hunan province, according to a video of proceedings released by the court's social media account.

A mainland Chinese rights activist, Peng Yuhua, tried alongside Li, was sentenced to seven years for the same crime.

Taiwan disappointed

Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) said that it was "strongly dissatisfied and regretful" of the result, calling for Beijing to allow Li to return to Taiwan.

Beijing must ensure the health and well-being of Li, respect the law and continue to allow his family to visit him, the DPP said in a statement.