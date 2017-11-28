WORLD
3 MIN READ
China sentences Taiwanese activist to five years in prison
Activist Li Ming-che was secretely arrested while visiting China in March and was charged with subverting state power.
China sentences Taiwanese activist to five years in prison
Taiwanese activist Lee Ming-cheh appearing in court in Yueyang, China's central Hunan province on November 28, 2017. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
November 28, 2017

China on Tuesday sentenced Taiwanese rights activist Li Ming-che to five years in prison for subverting state power, prompting Taiwan's ruling political party to label the verdict "totally unacceptable."

Li, a community college lecturer and an activist at a human rights non-governmental organisation in Taiwan, went missing while on a trip to China in March. Chinese authorities later charged him with subverting state power.

In the first hearing of Li's case in September, he confessed to subversion, according to videos of the hearing, though his wife refused to recognise the court's authority.

Tuesday's verdict was handed down by the Yueyang City Intermediate People's Court in central Hunan province, according to a video of proceedings released by the court's social media account. 

A mainland Chinese rights activist, Peng Yuhua, tried alongside Li, was sentenced to seven years for the same crime.

Taiwan disappointed

Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) said that it was "strongly dissatisfied and regretful" of the result, calling for Beijing to allow Li to return to Taiwan.

Beijing must ensure the health and well-being of Li, respect the law and continue to allow his family to visit him, the DPP said in a statement.

RECOMMENDED

Li's wife, Li Ching-yu, who had travelled to the mainland from Taiwan to attend her husband's hearing, was in attendance when the verdict was read, according to the videos.

Li Ching-yu said in a statement that her husband had long realised that his rights work came with a cost and that there were "tigers in the mountains."

"He came to understand early on that he must accept the torment of being made to accept guilt and of being imprisoned," she said.

Peng had been the main actor in the subversion and Li had been an active participant, the court authorities said in the video.

Both Li and Peng said that they accepted the ruling and would not appeal, the court's video showed.

Ties between Beijing and Taipei have been strained since Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, leader of the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party, took office last year.

Tsai’s refusal to state that Taiwan and China are part of one country has angered Beijing, as have her comments about human rights on the mainland. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodriguez meets US envoy
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide