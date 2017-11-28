WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syrian war leaves thousands of children parentless
Orphanages are struggling to cope with the sheer number of children that need to be housed, fed and educated.
Syrian war leaves thousands of children parentless
Syrian children who lost their parents in the war sit together with a counsellor in a dormitory in an orphanage near the town on Sarmada, Idlib, close to the Syria-Turkey border. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
November 28, 2017

Thousands of children have severely been affected from the war in Syria. Many have lost their families and now live in orphanages that struggle to stay open. 

An orphanage located in Sarmada, where about 100 orphans live, is one of the first to be built in the opposition-held area of northwest Idlib province.

Volunteers in the orphanage say that they are struggling to keep the doors open as they have no sponsorship other than some help they receive from the Turkish Red Crescent. 

RECOMMENDED

Since there are no psychologists and psychiatric care is unavailable in the orphanage, the staff say that the most difficult challenge is trying to provide mental health care to the children left traumatised by the loss of their parents. 

TRT World's Chelsea Carter has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodriguez meets US envoy
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide