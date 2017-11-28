Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Tuesday it had failed to establish contact with a newly launched weather satellite.

Roscosmos said the satellite had not reached its designated orbit, and that it could not make contact with it. Roscosmos experts were analysing the situation, it said in a statement.

The rocket was launched from its new Vostochny cosmodrome in the far east on Tuesday, as Moscow seeks to ease dependence on Baikonur in Kazakhstan.

Marking another milestone after the inaugural lift-off last year, the Soyuz rocket carrying a weather satellite and other equipment took off at 0541 GMT (2:41pm local time) as scheduled.

"All the initial stages of the rocket's flight went according to plan," the Russian space agency Roscosmos said in a statement.

National television broadcast live footage of the launch, showing the rocket taking off into a grey sky in the Amur region near the Chinese border.

Apart from the Meteor weather satellite, the rocket carried 18 payloads from institutions and companies in Canada, the United States, Japan, Germany, Sweden and Norway, the space agency said.

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Monday that such contracts would help Russia modernise its space industry.

"The launch of foreign devices with the help of Russian launch vehicles should strengthen our positions on the global market of space services and increase the volume of extra-budgetary funds and investments," Medvedev told a meeting.

More launches to come

The first launch from Vostochny spaceport in far eastern Russia took place in April 2016, with President Vladimir Putin overseeing the take-off.