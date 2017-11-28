The recent purge in Saudi Arabia has generated both hope and cynicism—hope that the time for long-awaited reform might have finally arrived in Saudi Arabia and scepticism about this being another Machiavellian strategy to consolidate power in the hands of a young prince, Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS).

The recent anti-corruption shake-up represents both elements of reform and resistance. To fully appreciate the scale and drivers of this purge, one needs to consider the role of external stakeholders who have a vested interest in what happens in Saudi Arabia.

The power struggle in Saudi Arabia and the promotion of a young prince who has leapfrogged several elder contenders to claim the throne is fundamentally rooted in an increasingly urgent imperative for reform being felt both at home and abroad. It is easy to see why.

The country’s otherwise abundant oil revenues are failing to keep pace with its growing spending commitments to elites and citizens. As a distributive state par excellence Saudi Arabia has traditionally bought social peace by distributing oil rents in the guise of salaries, subsidies and transfers to the royal family and other elite constituents.

This ruling bargain is being stretched to its limits thanks to low oil prices and a growing population, 20 percent of which falls in the 15-24 age group. The unemployment rate stands at 12.5%. Public expenditures have quadrupled since the early 2000s. The IMF has recently predicted a budget deficit of 15% of GDP this year, and the economy's growth rate has come to a grinding halt at 0.03 percent.

This makes for a combustible mix. Even before the dip in oil prices there was a realisation among regime insiders that the status-quo is untenable. There was talk of reform even before the launch of Vision 2030, the ambitious initiative that aims to reduce Saudi Arabia’s dependence on oil. If so, then why has it taken so long to shake-up the system?

Despite an open public admission from the highest echelons of the royal family that the current system is failing, the regime has dithered from instituting genuine reform. Two key reasons lie behind the reluctance: age and autonomy.

Given the age profile of successive Saudi Kings serious fiscal reform has never been consistent with the private incentives of rulers. Most Saudi rulers reached the throne in old age with only a short horizon in front of them. For the last three monarchs the policy horizon was no more than 10-15 years. And, herein lies the challenge: even if prevailing fiscal regimes are unsustainable over the long-term, they are sustainable over the lifespan of the ruler. This is the commitment problem that ageing monarchies, such as Saudi Arabia, face.

It is in this context that MBS’s rise to power is being engineered. A younger prince at the helm helps to bypass the age trap and ensures a long enough horizon where genuine reform could become compatible with the wishes of the rulers.