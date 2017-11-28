Ireland's scandal-hit deputy prime minister resigned on Tuesday, averting a government collapse and potential snap election that had threatened to complicate Brexit talks next month between Britain and the European Union.

Opposition parties had demanded Frances Fitzgerald step down after the release of fresh documents about her disputed handling of a police whistleblower who alleged corruption in the force.

Fianna Fail, the main opposition party, which props up Fine Gael Prime Minister Leo Varadkar's minority government, said her resignation meant a December election would be avoided. It had warned it might force a snap poll if Fitzgerald refused to quit.

"Today I made the decision to tender my resignation to the Taoiseach (prime minister), stepping down with immediate effect," Fitzgerald said in a statement.

"I have decided on this occasion to put the national interest ahead of my own personal reputation. I believe it is necessary to take this decision to avoid an unwelcome and potentially destabilising general election at this historically critical time."