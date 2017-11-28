Macedonian police detained about 30 people on Tuesday, including a former interior minister, former police officials and opposition conservative lawmakers over an invasion of parliament in April this year.

The public prosecutor's office said it issued an order for 36 people in connection to an attack by protesters that left more than 100 people injured.

Those detained were brought to Skopje's criminal court for questioning and charged with a "terrorist threat to the constitutional order and security," which carries a minimum prison sentence of four years.

Former Interior Minister Mitko Chavkov, two former police officials, three lawmakers and protest leaders are among those detained.