The Duchess of Cambridge's uncle has been fined $6,618 (£5,000/5,571 euros) for punching his wife in the face during an argument, with the magistrate who sentenced him on Tuesday calling him a "nasty drunk".

Gary Goldsmith, 52, admitted to using a closed fist to hit Julie-Ann Goldsmith, who fell to the ground and was left semi-conscious outside their central London home in the early hours of October 13.

Goldsmith, who is the younger brother of Carole Middleton, mother-in-law of Prince William, was spared prison but was also given a 12-month community order that will include 20 rehabilitation sessions.

The court heard the couple began to argue while in a taxi after a charity event, then continued the argument on the street outside their home.