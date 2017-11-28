WORLD
3 MIN READ
Libyan cleared of most serious charges in Benghazi attack
The Libyan militant was convicted of terrorism charges stemming from the 2012 attacks that killed the US ambassador and three other Americans. But the federal jury found him not guilty of murder.
Libyan cleared of most serious charges in Benghazi attack
This Oct. 2, 2017, file courtroom sketch depicts Ahmed Abu Khattala listening to a interpreter through earphones during the opening statement by assistant US attorney John Crabb, second from left, at federal court in Washington, in the trial presided by US District Judge Christopher Cooper. / AP
By Staff Reporter
November 28, 2017

A Libyan militant was convicted on Tuesday of terrorism charges stemming from the 2012 Benghazi attacks that killed the US ambassador and three other Americans. 

But a federal jury found him not guilty of murder, the most serious charge associated with the rampage he was accused of orchestrating.

The federal jury in Washington deliberating for five days before returning its verdict against Ahmed Abu Khattala. 

Prosecutors accused him of directing an attack aimed at killing personnel and plundering maps and other property from the US mission in Benghazi. 

Defense attorneys said their evidence against him was shoddy.

The mixed verdict spares him a life sentence, but it could still result in the 46-year-old Khattala spending decades in prison.

US Ambassador Chris Stevens was killed in the attack, along with a State Department information management officer. Two more Americans died in a mortar attack at a nearby CIA complex.

RECOMMENDED

The September 12, 2012, attack became political fodder in the 2012 presidential campaign, with Republicans accusing President Barack Obama's administration of intentionally misleading the public and stonewalling congressional investigators, though officials denied any wrongdoing. 

Some in Congress were particularly critical of then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's handling of the conflict.

But the trial, which opened October 2, was free of political intrigue. It was one of the most significant terrorism prosecutions in recent years in a US civilian court, even though the Trump administration had argued such suspects are better sent to the military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Rather than being sent to Guantanamo, Khattala was brought to the US in 2014 and questioned over 13 days aboard a Navy transport ship headed to the US. 

He was interrogated for days to obtain national security intelligence before being advised of his rights. A new team of FBI investigators then pressed him some more, this time to produce evidence prosecutors could present at trial.

Defense attorneys argued the interrogation tactic was illegal, but Khattala did identify other members of the militia group blamed for the Benghazi attack. 

Among the men he pegged was Mustafa al Imam, who was captured last month and faces trial in the same federal courthouse in Washington.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies