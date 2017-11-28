A Libyan militant was convicted on Tuesday of terrorism charges stemming from the 2012 Benghazi attacks that killed the US ambassador and three other Americans.

But a federal jury found him not guilty of murder, the most serious charge associated with the rampage he was accused of orchestrating.

The federal jury in Washington deliberating for five days before returning its verdict against Ahmed Abu Khattala.

Prosecutors accused him of directing an attack aimed at killing personnel and plundering maps and other property from the US mission in Benghazi.

Defense attorneys said their evidence against him was shoddy.

The mixed verdict spares him a life sentence, but it could still result in the 46-year-old Khattala spending decades in prison.

US Ambassador Chris Stevens was killed in the attack, along with a State Department information management officer. Two more Americans died in a mortar attack at a nearby CIA complex.