Mosul's families are returning to rubble
More than a million people were forced out of Iraq's northern city of Mosul before it was retaken from Daesh. Many of those now going back are starting with nothing.
A picture taken on July 9, 2017, shows a general view of the destruction in Mosul's Old City. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
November 29, 2017

Iraqi forces may have retaken Mosul from Daesh, but the conflict has left Iraq's second largest city in need of major reconstruction.

The UN says Mosul's basic infrastructure will cost more than $1 billion to repair.

Even so, families are beginning to go back, returning home to rebuild their lives.

They are some of the more than a million people forced out of Mosul before its liberation.

"When we left here we escaped absolute death. And now the rent is merciless. People say that we hit rock bottom but our situation is worse than that. We have a lot of debt. Thank God, now we are here, we have started to clean the area with our own hands," says Ryad Hisham.

TRTWorld's Chelsea Carter has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
