The UN International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia is scheduled on Wednesday to deliver its judgment in the appeal of six senior Bosnian-Croat wartime officials.

They were charged with the ethnic cleansing of Muslims from parts of Bosnia and Herzegovina during Bosnia's 1992-1995 war, and sentenced to 111 years in prison for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The six appealing their sentences are - Jadranko Prlic, Bruno Stojic, Slobodan Praljak, Milivoj Petkovic, Valentin Coric and Berislav Pusic.