UN court to deliver final verdict in Bosnian Croat war crimes appeal
A United Nations war crimes tribunal will hand down its last judgment on an appeal by six Bosnian Croat political and military leaders convicted over war crimes committed during the break-up of Yugoslavia.
A picture taken on November 27, 2017 in the historical core of the southern Bosnian town of Mostar shows a writing near the "Old Bridge". / AFP
By Staff Reporter
November 29, 2017

The UN International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia is scheduled on Wednesday to deliver its judgment in the appeal of six senior Bosnian-Croat wartime officials.

They were charged with the ethnic cleansing of Muslims from parts of Bosnia and Herzegovina during Bosnia's 1992-1995 war, and sentenced to 111 years in prison for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The six appealing their sentences are - Jadranko Prlic, Bruno Stojic, Slobodan Praljak, Milivoj Petkovic, Valentin Coric and Berislav Pusic.

