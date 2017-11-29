The United States in July 2019 will end a special status given to about 59,000 Haitian immigrants that protects them from deportation after a devastating 2010 earthquake.

The decision by acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke gives Haitians 18 months to return to their impoverished Caribbean country or legalise their status in the United States.

Former President Barack Obama's administration granted Haitian nationals in the United States so-called Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, for 18 months after a magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck near Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, in January 2010, killing more than 300,000 people.