The convicted wartime commander of Bosnian-Croat forces, Slobodan Praljak, died after he drank poison seconds after a United Nations judges turned down his appeal against a 20-year sentence for war crimes against Bosnian Muslims on Wednesday, a court spokesperson said.

Court spokesman Nedad Golcevski told reporters that Praljak had been rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died.

UN judges were handing down judgement in the appeals case of six former Bosnian-Croat political and military leaders, in the court's final verdict for war crimes committed during the bloody 1990s break-up of Yugoslavia.

Seconds after his sentence was upheld, former military commander Slobodan Praljak, 72, shouted out angrily, "Praljak is not a criminal. I reject your verdict."

He then raised a small brown bottle to his lips, and drank it down in full view of the cameras filming the hearing.

The unprecedented scenes came just after the judges also upheld a 25-year prison term against Jadranko Prlic, the former prime minister of a breakaway Bosnian Croat statelet, and a 20-year term for its former defence minister Bruno Stojic.

But the hearing was then quickly suspended as Praljak's lawyer shouted out, "My client says he has taken poison."

TRT World'sChristine Pirovolakis reports.