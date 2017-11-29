The result of Honduras' presidential election remained in limbo on Wednesday, with a gregarious TV host's surprise lead narrowing sharply, prompting him to call on supporters to take to the streets of the capital to defend the vote.

President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who won US praise for helping tackle the flow of migrants and deporting drug cartel leaders, was favoured to win before Sunday's vote in the poor Central American nation with one of the world's highest murder rates.

But a delayed, partial count on Monday morning pointed toward an unexpected victory for TV entertainer Salvador Nasralla, 64. Inexplicably, election authorities then stopped giving results for more than 24 hours.

When – under mounting criticism from international election monitors over a lack of transparency – the electoral tribunal began updating its website again, the direction of the vote rapidly began to change.

In a television interview on Tuesday evening, an angry Nasralla said the election was being stolen from him and asked his supporters to flock to the capital, Tegucigalpa, to protest.

"We've already won the election," he said. "I'm not going to tolerate this, and as there are no reliable institutions in Honduras to defend us, tomorrow the Honduran people need to defend the vote on the streets."

The Electoral Observation Mission of the Organization of American States in Honduras urged people to remain calm and wait for official results, which it said should be delivered as quickly and transparently as possible.

Early on Wednesday morning, Nasralla's original five-point lead had thinned to under 1.5 percentage points, with about 73 percent of ballots counted, according to the election tribunal. The account then ground to a halt, presumably as election officials slept.

Difficult negotiations