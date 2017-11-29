A few years back, Eurodad, which lobbies for debt relief for poor countries, published a limited-edition book entitled Global Development Finance Illicit Flows Report 2009. The Brussels-based institute had gathered data from the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and other credible sources on money moving in and out of the tax havens. There was just one catch: every page of the book was blank.

Eurodad wanted to show the difficulty of sifting details on the wealth that the world’s richest, most powerful, and corrupt have hidden in offshore centres such as Switzerland and Luxembourg.

Obscured by layers of fictitious companies, official secrecy and complex financial instruments, trillions of dollars are stashed away in tax havens.

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) published the Paradise Papers – details of dozens of people and multinational corporations, which use offshore centres to hide their assets and commercial deals.

England’s Queen Elizabeth II, children of former Indonesian dictator Suharto, doctors in Asia receiving payments from a medical equipment manufacturer, iPhone maker Apple and Nike – are all among those exposed.

Many of them say they have done nothing illegal – and technically, they may be right.

Where the accounts have no name

As Irish rock band U2 took the Pyramid stage at the Glastonbury music festival in 2011, there was a commotion in the crowd. Activists of the direct action group Art Uncut had unfurled an inflatable balloon, which read, “U Pay Your Tax 2?” and security was trying to remove them.

For years, U2 and its lead singer Bono have relied on offshore centres to shave their tax bill. Bono faces criticism for defending this financial trickery while at the same time campaigning to fight poverty. He also lobbies for debt relief of developing states, which themselves are victims of tax havens.

Bono is one of the more prominent beneficiaries mentioned in the Paradise Papers, the cache of over ten million documents, leaked from an offshore law firm Appleby.

Through a shell company in low-tax Malta, Bono, whose real name is Paul Hewson, invested in a shopping mall in Lithuania. He insists everything was legitimate.

The same tax havens used by Bono and others allow multinational corporations and corrupt officials to funnel money out of some of the poorest countries.

It’s not always about tax. Accounting wizardry and outright deceit of transfer pricing, intra-company loans, the misinvoicing of trade numbers all rely on offshore centres to host their deception.

Between 1970 and 2010, thirty-three sub-Saharan African nations including Nigeria, Sudan, Angola, Gabon, Ethiopia and Democratic Republic of Congo saw a flight of capital to the tune $814 billion, according to a report by the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

That is way more than the debt – $189 billion – that all these countries together owed the rest of the world in 2010.

“If the capital that leaves Africa illegally is invested on the continent, it can meet the Millennium Development Goals of cutting poverty by half,” the authors noted in the report.

Those who use offshore centres straddle the gap between tax avoidance and evasion. But experts say the debate around that subject is pointless.

“I don’t see any distinction between avoidance and evasion. Often this distinction is used to suggest that what is happening is okay and legitimate,” George Turner of the Tax Justice Network told TRT World.

“They both start with the same intention, which is not to pay taxes, and end up with the same effect. It’s just kind of two ways of doing the same thing.”

At the heart of offshore tax havens lies a deliberate attempt to obscure the identity of the owner and their hidden wealth, something that on its own merit raises a lot of questions.

What is a tax haven anyway?

No one agrees on a clear-cut definition of what constitutes a tax haven, also known as offshore centres.

Nicholas Shaxson, author of the book, Treasure Islands, writes that a place which helps people and companies circumvent rules and regulations in other jurisdictions, can be categorised as a tax haven.

For example, there is Ireland, which lures multinational corporations with very low corporate tax rates, and the United Kingdom, where a company can be registered on paper for $16 in just 24 hours.

There are more than 50 offshore centres, which offer different services, all essentially geared towards hiding ownership details of bank accounts and investments.

Not all offshore jurisdictions are used for tax evasion. For instance, a businessman with a Swiss bank account can invest in a mutual fund registered in Luxembourg without worrying about tax inspectors finding anything out. Essentially, the Swiss play the role of a middle man, account holders pay a minimum tax rate in the country, but the movement of their money out of Switzerland is cloaked in secrecy.

The Paradise Papers and similar leaks show that ultra-rich individuals use a host of shell companies which are domiciled in different offshore jurisdictions to obscure the paper trail of ownership.

Very often these companies only exist on paper with dummy directors that are arranged by law firms hired by the tax evaders to set up the companies.

“Tax evaders have some of the finest advisers on their side,” says Niels Johannesen, an economic professor at the University of Copenhagen, who has also worked for auditing giant PwC as a tax adviser in Luxembourg.

“Their advice, along with the layers of secrecy, makes it real hard for outsiders to see what is happening.”

With trillions of dollars at stake, a whole industry of tax advisers, investment consultants, accountants and bankers have sprung up in and around offshore jurisdictions.

Thomas Torslov and Ludvig Wier, both economists, found that there were more than 260,000 LinkedIn profiles of people offering services related to transfer pricing – a technique multinational corporations employ to hoodwink tax collectors.

“At the same time, there are only 3,000 government tax auditors,” Torslov told TRT World.

Large corporations make thousands of cross-border transactions every day, making it impossible for tax authorities to sniff out the illegal ones.

Until a bank or taxpayer himself reports the wealth, detecting such transactions depend on whistle-blowers, leaks such as the Paradise Papers and journalists’ investigations.

A multi-trillion dollar quagmire

French economist Gabriel Zucman, in his book The Hidden Wealth of Nations, says that the world’s offshore wealth exceeds $7 trillion, which is around 10 percent of the global financial household wealth.

That money is enough to settle almost all the debt of developing and poor countries.