The recent terror attack in the northern Sinai Peninsula, which killed 305 and injured 109, was unprecedented for Egypt in terms of its scale and the target.

Around thirty masked terrorists who allegedly carried Islamic State (Daesh) flags while wearing military-style uniforms carried out a suicide blast in a crowded Sufi mosque in the North Sinai provincial capital of Arish, before firing at worshippers and arriving ambulances.

This massacre marked the first large-scale attack by a militia on a Muslim congregation in Egypt, implying that ISIS’ local branch, Sinai Province, was behind the attack although the group has, as of now, not claimed responsibility.

The al Rawdah mosque was a target due to ideological reasons—Sinai Province views Sufis as ‘heretics’—and the politics surrounding the local Sawarka tribe's (the second largest in the Sinai) declaration of war on Sinai Province and its announced participation in the state’s fight against the extremists.

Moreover, the attack demonstrated not that Sinai Province has any state apparatus of its own—as ISIS did in Libya, Iraq, and Syria—but instead that the local offshoot is capable of preventing the Egyptian government from defeating terrorists in the Sinai - which has been under a state of emergency since October 2014.

In response, Egyptian President Abdel Fatah el Sisi vowed revenge, promising to respond with "brute force" and an "iron fist".

The same day as the Arish massacre, Egypt’s military bombed targets near Bir al Abed, destroying what the government claimed were several of the vehicles that Sinai Province allegedly used for the attack, in addition to “a number of terrorist hideouts that housed weapons and ammunition.”

The tough words from Sisi and the swift military response were characteristic of the leadership in Cairo which has responded in much the same way to past killings of Egyptian nationals by ISIS in both Egypt and Libya.

Yet the fact that Sinai Province was capable of waging an act of terror against innocent civilians on such a scale in Arish, several years after Egypt began waging its ongoing military campaign against militant extremists in the northern Sinai, raises major questions about the efficiency of Sisi’s strategy for defeating such terrorist groups.

Had the government in Cairo known about these ISIS hideouts on Egyptian soil why didn’t the military take action sooner given Sisi’s previous rhetoric about decisively defeating the group?

Moreover, there are justifiable concerns that Egypt’s approach to addressing terrorism in the Sinai rests far too much on military means that will ignore or worsen the conditions that Sinai Province and other extremists have exploited to gain influence, particularly since the "Arab Spring" revolution of 2011 and the military takeover of 2013.