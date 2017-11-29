A US prosecutor ordered the arrest of an Iranian-Turkish businessman in March 2016 for breaching US sanctions on Iran. After two months, those sanctions were lifted.

Preet Bharara announced in a social media post, “Reza Zarrab to soon face American justice in a Manhattan courtroom.”

Zarrab has been under arrest for more than 22 months, and has been accused of money laundering, and fraud against the US and its banking system.

However, before the first day of his trial, his role was changed from a defendant to a witness.

US District Judge Richard Berman in Manhattan told potential jurors on Monday that Mehmet Hakan Atilla, the deputy CEO of Turkey’s Halkbank, will be the only person on trial.

Meanwhile, Richard Berman joined a symposium in Istanbul in 2014, which was organised by the network of US-based Fetullah Gulen, which Ankara calls FETO (Fetullah Terrorist Organisation), during which he said, “It is no secret that state of law is under threat in Turkey.” Turkish authorities said this statement was overshadowing the principle of impartiality by the judge.

There have been five separate indictments involving Zarrab and Halkbank. They've expanded to include the arrests of his brother Mohammad Zarrab, former deputy director of Halkbank Mehmet Hakan Atilla, and former minister of economy Mehmet Zafer Caglayan.

Zarrab and Atilla were both arrested by US authorities, but Zarrab made an agreement with the New York prosecutor’s office and pleaded to all seven charges against him, including conspiracy to violate sanctions against Iran and money laundering.

Turkey has repeatedly said this case is a continuation of the 17-25 December 2013 cases that were run by prosecutors related to FETO, who fled the country before any such links could be proven.

Fetullah Gulen has been in self-imposed exile in the United States since 1999.

17-25 December indictments and a failed coup

The process of 17-25 December started with an instruction coming from prosecutor Celal Kara. According to his files, a number of businessmen and officials—including Reza Zarrab, four ministers of the 61st government, three children of three of those ministers, bureaucrats and a general manager of Halkbank—were accused of “bribery, misconduct in office, collusive tendering and smuggling.”

In this context, 66 people including Reza Zarrab were detained and 14 people were arrested on December 17, 2013.

On December 25, 2013, prosecutor Muammer Akkas, who also turned out to be a FETO member, gave orders for the arrests of another 96 people.

Police officers who said they were not FETO members refused to follow this order. But later it turned out that prosecutors, police chiefs and police officers who were working on the 17-25 December cases were actually members of FETO, according to an intelligence report recently presented to the Supreme Court of Appeals.

Turkey has accused Fetullah Gulen of leading the investigations through the group's members.

The members have infiltrated into some strategic government offices over the years and appointed other members to significant positions as judges, prosecutors and police officers.