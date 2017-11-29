A Zimbabwean court found a pastor not guilty on Wednesday of attempting to subvert the government in a case seen as a barometer of judicial independence under new President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Evan Mawarire was a strident critic of former President Robert Mugabe who resigned last week after 37 years in power week under pressure from the army and ruling ZANU-PF party.

Mawarire's #ThisFlag movement last year organised the biggest protests in a decade against Mugabe over a deteriorating economy, cash shortages and accusations of government corruption.

He was arrested in September and faced up to 20 years in jail if convicted.

Mugabe's critics say he used the courts as a tool of repression. They want to see if Mnangagwa's government breaks with the past, particularly given that he served in Mugabe's administration since independence from Britain in 1980.

Amnesty International said in a statement they hoped that the ruling represents a new beginning for the country.

Keeping up pressure

Mawarire said he would keep up the pressure.