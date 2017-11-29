What is the aim of the Britain First group?

“Britain First is committed to preserving our ancestral ethnic and cultural heritage, traditions, customs and values,” it says on its website.

It wants to deport all illegal immigrants, halt all further immigration, and introduce “a comprehensive ban on the religion of Islam” with headscarves being outlawed in public.

“Anyone found to be promoting the ideology of Islam will be subject to deportation or imprisonment,” its policy platform states.

What does the group do?

It holds protests across the country, usually attended by a couple of hundred supporters at most, many of whom hold white crosses because the group argues Christianity in Britain is being threatened by immigration and the growth of militant Islam.

When the group was founded?

Britain First was founded in 2011 by leader Paul Golding with a membership of three individuals.

It describes itself as a “patriotic political party and street movement”, although critics denounce it as a far-right, racist organisation.